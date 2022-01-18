Four students from Thunder Ridge High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado have a new national championship under their belt.
The boys returned victorious from the national competition in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this month with an unconventional new title—2021 National High School Cornhole Team Champions.
Cornhole, the classic 'hang-out' game, has gained significant popularity over the last decade. If you frequent campgrounds, college campuses, or sporting event tailgates, chances are that you've played the game before.
The spike in interest prompted the founding of the American Cornhole League (ACL) in 2015. Since then, the league has hosted official cornhole tournaments at the professional, college, and amateur levels.
The year 2021 was the first that high schoolers were allowed to compete at the national level, making the Thunder Ridge team the first-ever national champs.
In addition to trophies, the team is also taking home prize money to help support the school's budding cornhole program.
"The National High School Cornhole Championship (NHSCC) crowns the best high school players and teams from around the country. It provides seed money to schools and athletic departments to develop cornhole programs within their district and the open format allows for any size high school to participate," the ACL's description of the even reads.
For more information about getting involved in competitive cornhole, visit the ACL's website.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.