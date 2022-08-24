After years of existence at the 'class three' standard route designation, the recommended climb up 14,196-foot Crestone Needle is now a 'class four' route, according to 14ers.com. Natural changes on the formerly-standard 'class three' route have made it much more difficult and dangerous, resulting in the switch to a new recommended path up the mountain.
According to a post made by 14ers.com site administrator Bill Middlebrook, the switch to a new standard route follows the washout of a chunk of rock on the formerly-standard class three 'crossover' route. This washout made crossing a gully significantly more dangerous and difficult, thus no longer holding true to its 'class three' rating.
The standard route up the peak is now the 'east gully direct' route up the south face, which follows a class four pitch found to the right of a well-known dihedral formation. Previously, this would have been considered a variation for the climb up the mountain, not the standard.
The switch was mostly praised by climbers in the fourteener community, with the general consensus being that the new 'standard' route follows a more natural climb up the mountain, reducing movement through looser terrain where the path is less obvious. The formally standard route is still noted on the website, but dubbed a variation.
Crestone Needle has long been a peak where climbers tend to bite off more than they can chew.
Between 2015 and 2021, 24 rescue missions have taken place on the mountain, with 13 of those missions taking place on the formerly-standard route, then labeled 'class three.' Despite its 'class three' rating, this route was considered to be significantly more difficult than other 'class three' routes found around the state. Twelve of these 13 rescues took place during a party's descent of the route, with confusing gullies making it easy to get off the correct path, leading to a situation where climbers get cliffed-out with a serious risk of death. During this period, two fatalities occurred on this route, likely due to navigational issues.
The class four, now-standard direct route up this peak follows a more exposed, but sturdier line. It is still extremely dangerous, though the new designation of this path as the standard route is likely to keep less-experienced climbers off the peak.
The key difference between a class three rating and a class four rating is that class three can be described as 'advanced scrambling,' where true rock climbing skills required may be limited, but a fall could still be fatal. Class four can be described as 'simple' rock climbing, where experience in the sport and comfort with exposure are key to safety, though moves aren't as technical as those found at a 'class five' rating.
Hopefully, the designation of a different standard route makes the mountain safer by setting a better expectation of the risk involved to reach the summit, also sending most climbers up a route where less chance is at play.
Read about my climb to the summit of this peak, which mostly followed this class four route, here.
