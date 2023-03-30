It's no secret Colorado is a great place to live and one big factor in the appeal of the state is the booming economy.
According to US News and World Report, Colorado has the 2nd-best economy in the country among all US states, topped only by Utah.
A driving force behind this high ranking is a top rank in the 'employment' category of criteria included in the publication's analysis. With Colorado ranking 1st in the nation in terms of employment, job growth is at 3.1 percent in the Centennial State compared to a national average of 1.4 percent.
Overall, the state ranked 16th nationwide – not quite as impressive, but still good.
Colorado also ranked a high 5th-place in the 'education' category of criteria.
The highest ranked state across all categories is currently Washington, though Colorado does have a few individual cities that ranked among 'best places to live' for 2022 and 2023.
Colorado Springs ranked as the 2nd-best city to live in nationwide and Boulder ranked 4th.
Find a full review of Colorado from US News and World Report here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(4) comments
Colorado, especially the Denver area, has become a vast modern, ugly condo and apartment complex city. It is also expensive.. WE are already having wild land fires in in southwest part of the state. If you want to ski with travel from Denver to the ski areas up to Vail, be prepared for 3 hour commutes one way. I am not sure where we will get our water but as time goes on we will run out, just like Phoenix and Las Vegas. If I had to move to Denver now, I wouldn’t. We moved her in 1985. Be prepared to have long commutes and share every public place available. We are out of quality space. We can’t close the gate, but use common sense.
Yup. I used to be a townie now I live miles off the highway to hide from the hordes of zombies from the cities.
Great, just keep moving to Colorado so we can become just like California. Ruined.
And Texas! Both of these highly populated states are flooding the rockies and pooping everywhere and leaving it for others to clean up!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.