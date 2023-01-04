The operators of Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in Montrose, Colorado have been sentenced to federal prison for illegally selling body parts or entire bodies without consent, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday.
Megan Hess, the 46-year-old former funeral director, has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to mail fraud and aiding and abetting. In the plea agreement, Hess admits to stealing the bodies and body parts of hundreds of victims between 2010 and 2018.
According to the release, Hess would meet with families to discuss cremation services.
"During those meetings, the defendant and others would represent to the victims that Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors would cremate decedents and provide their cremated remains back to the families. Instead, the defendant and others would harvest body parts from, or prepare the entire bodies of, the decedents for sale in body broker services," the release said.
Shirly Koch, 69, was also sentenced on this case for one count of mail fraud and aiding and abetting. She will serve 15 years in federal prison. The department reported that in many cases neither of the defendants received permission to donate of decedents’ bodies.
The two also illegally shipped the bodies and body parts of individuals that died from infectious diseases like Hepatitis B and C, and HIV, after insuring buyers that the bodies were disease-free.
“These two women preyed on vulnerable victims who turned to them in a time of grief and sadness. But instead of offering guidance, these greedy women betrayed the trust of hundreds of victims and mutilated their loved ones,” said FBI Denver Acting Special Agent in Charge Leonard Carollo in the release.
“Without knowledge or consent, the women disrespected the wishes of the grieving victims and degraded the bodies of their family members to sell them for profit. These two criminals continued in their atrocities for years, showing no remorse or contrition even after they were exposed. Nothing can guarantee solace for the victims or repair the damage done, but perhaps this sentence can mark the end of a horrible chapter in their lives."
