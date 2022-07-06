Former Colorado funeral home director, Megan Hess, pled guilty on Tuesday after being accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of victims, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
The 45-year-old, from Montrose, pled guilty to mail fraud and aiding and abetting in a federal court.
"According to the plea agreement, beginning in 2010 and continuing into 2018, Hess devised and executed a scheme to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims, and then sold those remains to victims purchasing the remains for scientific, medical, or educational purposes," a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled, officials said.
