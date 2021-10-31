Winter weather is headed toward Colorado, and is likely to stick around through at least the middle of the week.
Beginning Sunday night, snow and rain showers are expected to start and will continue on and off throughout the day on Monday in some parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Denver is expected to be cloudy and cold, with a low around 31 degrees. Starting Sunday night, rain showers will begin and continue on and off through midweek, according to the service.
A NWS hazardous weather outlook is calling for icy conditions and freezing drizzle for northeast and north central Colorado through Monday.
Higher elevations and mountains have the best chance for significant accumulations this week, Opensnow.com forecasts. Mountains near and north of Interstate 70 could see up to 10 inches by Wednesday night, the website reports.
Temperatures are expected to swing 30-plus degrees, between Saturday and Sunday night and are forecasted by NWS to stay in the late 30's and 40's, with some areas dipping back into the 50's by Thursday.
Weather on the Western Slope is expected to be a bit warmer with scattered showers and highs in the late 50s and 60s in Grand Junction through Thursday.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change.
