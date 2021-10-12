The Colorado Department of Transportation has released an announcement advising travelers to be prepared as a "two-punch winter storm system" moves through the state of Colorado during upcoming days.
The first wave of snow is expected on Tuesday through Tuesday night and into Wednesday, with the hardest hit areas most likely to be the southwest mountains and the northern mountains. Some reports show that snow in the range of 12 to 18 inches could land on the highest peaks in these areas. A second wave of snow is expected to land in Colorado from Thursday to Friday, mostly in the central and northern mountains and with even colder temperatures than those seen earlier in the week.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, icy conditions are expected to be present in the mountains. Strong winds of up to 60 miles per hour are also likely to be present in the mountains during each wave of wintery weather, which can lead to decreased visibility and drifting. The mountainous area of the Western Slope is expected to be particularly problematic for travelers.
In the eastern part of the state, strong winds may be present throughout the week. This can be problematic for travel even if snow in this eastern region is limited, as it can lead to dust storms and can impact vehicle performance. These winds can blow down trees, power lines, and can blow over high-profile vehicles.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.