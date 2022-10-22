The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, high winds, and steep temperature drops in Colorado over the weekend, ahead of a powerful storm system that is likely to deliver the first significant snowfall of the season.
The storm system is forecasted to travel along the Continental Divide region of southern Colorado, with up to 24 inches of snow predicted to fall over the mountains southwest of Aspen by Monday, according to the service.
Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, the Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks could see up to 12 inches of snow this weekend, with higher amounts possible across the highest elevations, the service said.
Snowfall is expected to begin at midnight on Saturday and continue through 6 AM on Monday.
Strong winds will play a role in deteriorating conditions, with NWS predicting wind gusts up to 55 MPH on Saturday and Sunday.
An impactful system will create strong, pre-frontal winds today w/ gusts up to 55 mph. A sharp front dives across the area tonight bringing significant snow to all ranges. Heavy snowfall & blowing snow may create dangerous travel over passes Sunday morning pic.twitter.com/2i72WjFBAZ— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) October 22, 2022
According to tweet from the NWS Grand Junction branch, high temperatures will plummet up to 27 degrees in some areas between Saturday and Sunday. Check out the 24 hour change in temperature map below:
Wind...snow and cold temperatures. Must be Fall. Here's the 24 hour change in high temperatures from Saturday into Sunday. #utwx #cowx pic.twitter.com/n7Xc3TsLrL— NWS Grand Junction (@NWSGJT) October 21, 2022
"Early season impacts to travel, especially over the mountain passes, are expected. Conditions will become treacherous in the backcountry and should be taken into consideration for hikers, hunters, and other recreators," NWS said.
Visit the National Weather Service website, for official updates.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Bring it, all we can stand all winter!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.