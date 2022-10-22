Snowplow plowing the highway during snow storm. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

 VisualCommunications

The National Weather Service is calling for heavy snow, high winds, and steep temperature drops in Colorado over the weekend, ahead of a powerful storm system that is likely to deliver the first significant snowfall of the season. 

The storm system is forecasted to travel along the Continental Divide region of southern Colorado, with up to 24 inches of snow predicted to fall over the mountains southwest of Aspen by Monday, according to the service. 

Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range, the Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks could see up to 12 inches of snow this weekend, with higher amounts possible across the highest elevations, the service said.

Map Credit: National Weather Service Pueblo

Map Credit: National Weather Service Pueblo

Snowfall is expected to begin at midnight on Saturday and continue through 6 AM on Monday. 

Strong winds will play a role in deteriorating conditions, with NWS predicting wind gusts up to 55 MPH on Saturday and Sunday. 

According to tweet from the NWS Grand Junction branch, high temperatures will plummet up to 27 degrees in some areas between Saturday and Sunday. Check out the 24 hour change in temperature map below: 

"Early season impacts to travel, especially over the mountain passes, are expected. Conditions will become treacherous in the backcountry and should be taken into consideration for hikers, hunters, and other recreators," NWS said.  

Visit the National Weather Service website, for official updates. 

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(1) comment

82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

Bring it, all we can stand all winter!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.