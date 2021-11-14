Coloradoans can expect another dry and warm Sunday throughout the state, with wind gusts up to 70 MPH in some areas, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
In northeast and north central Colorado it will be windy on Sunday and Monday in the higher terrains and across the plains, the service forecasts.
"A few wind gusts from 60 mph to 70 mph will occur, over the higher terrain, both today and tonight. Across the plains gusts from 30 to 40 mph will occur this afternoon," the NWS said in Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Denver will be breezy and warm on Sunday and through midday on Tuesday, with highs in the 60s and 70s.
The city could still set the record for latest 'first snow' in its history, if there is not a measurable snow event by November 21.
In fact the city is on track to break the top ten consecutive days without snow by Monday.
There is a small chance of snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday in the area, the NWS reports.
Nearing Top 10 List for consecutive days with no measurable snowfall at Denver. #cowx pic.twitter.com/YMMPWtegIN— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 14, 2021
In Colorado Springs, it will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and 70s. By Wednesday there will be a 20 percent chance of snow before 11 AM.
Areas near the Wyoming-Colorado boarder could see wind gusts between 50 and 55 MPH, the service said.
Not Where, but W I N D.— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) November 14, 2021
Areas near the Wyoming Colorado border and the mountains will receive periods of wind gusts up to 50-55 MPH Sunday afternoon. Warm afternoon temperatures will continue through Tuesday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ni3A7riZDI
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.