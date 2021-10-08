The pilot and two crew members of the Colorado Flight for Life helicopter that were targeted by a laser pointer last month sustained minor eye injuries, according to a CBS Denver report.
In an interview with the station, the pilot remembers being blinded by the 'intense green' laser pointer that targeted the cockpit.
Laser Hits Colorado Flight For Life Helicopter, Causing Eye Injuries To Crew Members https://t.co/v96nPEKjww pic.twitter.com/1xakm6oPFu— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) October 7, 2021
The crew had to have their eyes examined due to swelling, irritation, and headaches, but were eventually were cleared to return to work, the article said.
The crew sustained relatively minor injuries this time, but unfortunately this too-common occurrence has the potential to be fatal.
According to laserpointersaftey.com, even a very weak laser beam can be distracting to a pilot, while a strong laser can cause flash blindness and result in serious eye damage.
Still, laser pointer versus aircraft incidents are steadily on the rise in the U.S. and have increased 148% in the last 10 years, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FFA). Between 2010 and 2020, there were 57,835 laser events reported in the United States and its territories, 198 of which resulted in injury, FFA reports.
In the U.S. aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal offense and can result in criminal charges.
(1) comment
The idiot with the pointer put the entire flight crew, the patient (onboard or not, time to definitive care is critical), and people on the ground in danger.
Track these people down and put them in prison for a decade.
