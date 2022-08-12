A Colorado-based firefighter was killed on Friday while fighting a wildfire in Oregon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
Collin Hagan, 27, was a wildland firefighter that belonged to the Interagency Hotshot Crew based out of Craig, Colorado. At the time of his death, he was assigned to assist on the 'Big Swamp Fire' that was burning near Oakridge, Oregon.
While fighting the blaze, Hagan was reportedly struck by a falling tree. Emergency crews were contacted, and responded to the scene at around 12:30 PM. They conducted life-saving measures, but Hagan did not survive.
“It is a sad day in public safety.” Sheriff John Hanlin said in a news release.
“On behalf of the men and women of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to Firefighter Hagan’s family, friends, co-workers and all who knew this brave young man.”
Condolences go out to those affected by this tragic death.
Deepest condolences to Collin Hagan’s family and friends. Especially his brothers and sisters on the Craig Hotshot crew.
God's comfort to this hero's family and friends.
