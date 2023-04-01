A small fire that sparked on Friday morning in Custer County was reportedly started by a person dumping ashes from their fireplace, according to officials from the Custer County Sheriff's Office.
The fire started near Custer County Road 182. The sheriff's office did not share specific details about the blaze, but were able to confirm that it was a small fire and there is not a threat of evacuations at this time.
According to the sheriff's office, the person suspected of dumping the ashes is facing a 4th Degree Arson charge.
The sheriff's office wants to remind residents to be careful when dumping ashes, especially during high wind days.
"While we are not under a fire ban in Custer nor are we facing evacuations, It is important to remember you can evacuate yourself at any time when you feel your family is at risk. You don’t have to wait for the official evacuation notice," the Facebook post reads.
(2) comments
God people are friggin stupid
YES INDEEDY! When will they unlearn stupidity
