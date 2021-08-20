A Colorado family trapped in Afghanistan made a safe escape out of the country thanks to retired Special Forces Colonel Patrick Allen.
A report from Fox News says the Taliban took over Afghanistan when the woman and her two children were visiting relatives. One of the daughters was hospitalized with appendicitis, canceling the family's flight and leaving them stranded in midst of the chaos.
"The trio, all of whom are U.S. citizens, made it on to a flight to Qatar and are expected to return to the United States in the coming hours or days," Fox News confirmed in a recent report.
An Englewood man and his family were also left reportedly stranded in Afghanistan after loosing contact with their airline and the U.S. Embassy.
"We are really worried here and scared," the man told KDVR. "We can't trust anyone because of the Taliban, and now people are getting crazy, and everything is out of control with the government."
KKTV reports another case in which a mother and daughter are trapped in Afghanistan. The family relocated to Colorado Springs several years ago after the Taliban killed the family patriarch, but went back to visit in the first week of August. According to KRDO, the daughter is a UCCS graduate.
Tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who collaborated with United States during the war remain stranded in Kabul. According to the Guardian, Taliban fighters are reportedly going door-to-door searching for Afghans who worked with the former government or foreign forces.
A report from the Associated Press says European countries are stepping up to help rescue citizens and those who have worked with them.
