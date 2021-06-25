Three experiences in Colorado made the cut to be featured on TripAdvisor's 'Top 25 Overall Experiences in the United States' list.
Awarded the second place spot was the 'Fins Course' Scenic Zipline Tour in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Operated by The Broadmoor, the 'Fins Course' of the Soaring Adventure zipline experience consists of several ziplines tucked among the stunning rock formations and cliffs of South Cheyenne Cañon. The course ends with a 180-foot rappel the delivers guests to the base of a waterfall and features custom-built suspension bridges that add to this already unique experience. Find out more here.
Other Colorado experiences to be featured on the list include a 1.5-hour walking tour in Denver's LoDo district, ranking 12th, and a 'Winter in the Park' tour at Rocky Mountain National Park, ranking 23rd.
See the full list here.
Think something else belongs on this list? Let us know in the comments!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.