The Centennial State earned three spots on the 2021 Travelers' Choice Awards list for America’s 'top water adventures.' The awards are published by TripAdvisor each year, aiming to show off the best of the best when it comes to travel around the world.
Colorado made the 'best water adventures' list thanks to the great whitewater rafting found around the state. Routes in Colorado range in difficultly from beginner to expert with different routes delivering different experiences, from scenic trips for the casual rafter to physically demanding routes for the thrill-seeker.
In Cañon City, a rafting trip with Royal Gorge Rafting and Zipline Tour ranked 10th on the list. Tours here travel the Arkansas River, far beneath the rim of the Royal Gorge. It's one of the most scenic rafting trips around.
The Durango 'Family-Friendly 2-Hour Rafting Trip' placed 13th on the list with 'Bighorn Sheep Canyon Half-Day Whitewater Experience' in Cañon City ranking 15th.
The list is calculated based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions on Tripadvisor.
See the full list from Tripadvisor here.
