"We're coming for you, Virginia," wrote Governor Jared Polis on a Twitter post that showed off the 'top ten states' to retire in the country. While Virginia was found at the top of the list, Colorado wasn't far behind.
A recent data analysis from WalletHub sought to rank the best states for retirement in America, considering 47 metrics across categories of affordability, quality of life, and health care.
Overall, Colorado ranked 3rd nationwide, ranking the highest in the 'health care' category of metrics – 5th. While Colorado ranked among the bottom half of all states in terms of 'quality of life' – 27th, the state ranked among the top 15 states in terms of 'affordability', ranking 14th. Despite the low ranking in 'quality of life', which included a double-weighted score of the 'share of population aged 65 and older' metric (Colorado had the 46th lowest share nationwide), Virginia and Florida were the only spots that performed better across the board.
Colorado's high rank in terms of being a great spot to retire comes a few months after Boulder was also listed as a top American city for retirement – expensive, but offering a great quality of life.
The worst state to retire nationwide was determined to be Kentucky.
See the full breakdown here.
What aspects of Colorado make it great for retirement? Let us know in the comments.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(4) comments
I'd rather pay more for better healthcare and quality of life rather than saving a few bucks living in a hot and humid place with no mountains, poor healthcare and nothing to do. Not to mention Colorado and some other blue states do more to help seniors on fixed incomes than most red states. BTW, I moved here after growing up and living in mostly red states.
In response to your article about CO being dubbed a top state for retirement, I beg to differ. In 2007, when I moved here from CA, for the second time, that may have been true. Now, due to rising housing costs, along with all other costs of living, most notably utility costs, I no longer feel this is such a great place to live unfortunately. I truly hope that the unfortunate victims of the Marshall Fire win their lawsuit against Xcel Energy because based on their recent rate increases and profits, I would say it would be a much deserved win should the courts rule that way.
And if Xcel has to spend the money, they price of utilities would go up even more to cover their costs. They are a for profit business. The money they have comes from you and I.
I lived in California twice for a total of ten years working for different companies. And while it is a beautiful state geographically and climate wise, an even higher cost of living, state government controlled by leftist extremists and just too many people put Colorado heads and shoulders above it for my money.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.