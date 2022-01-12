While Colorado might not be known for a specific type of food, there are plenty of great places to dine in the Centennial State. Months after Denver was recognized as being a top place for pizza, the entire state of Colorado got some attention for its local taco scene.
According to a recent data analysis released by Rent.com, Colorado is the 6th-best state for tacos nationwide. A key factor in determining this ranking was how many taco options were found locally.
Is it believable that Colorado has the 6th best tacos in the nation? It's up for debate. After all, the 6th place ranking was two spots ahead of Arizona's 8th place ranking and New Mexico didn't even break into the top 10. However, the 'top city' for tacos in Colorado is perhaps even more surprising than the state's overall rank.
According to Rent.com, the best city for tacos in Colorado is Commerce City – home to 62,000 and part of the Denver metro area. Aside from being dubbed the top taco spot in the Centennial State, Commerce City also got a national rank of 24th among cities across the United States. Rent.com based this high ranking of Commerce City on a variety of factors, including data that found nearly 34 percent of restaurants there serve tacos.
There might be a lot of taco spots in Commerce City, but how good are the options? According to Yelp.com, they're pretty dang good.
Multiple 5-star tacos spots are found in Commerce City, including El Lechon, serving up tacos that reviewers call "world-class" and "to die for." Another 5-star spot is Taco River, which is also known for their gorditas.
According to Rent.com, the top-rated state for tacos was California, with their top city – Huntington Park – also beating out all other cities nationwide.
Do you think Colorado is worthy of the 6th place rank? Do you think another city should be called the 'top spot for tacos' in the Centennial State? Let us know in the comments.
