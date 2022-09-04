A driver evaded arrest on Sunday, after an officer clocked them driving 133 MPH on East Bound I-70, near Wadsworth, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said in a tweet.
The driver was reportedly traveling and astounding 68 MPH over the speed limit, when he passed the officer. According to a report by KDVR, the motorist would not stop for police, and is still at large.
"Frankly, it’s terrifying. We’ve got extra patrols on for the holiday weekend traffic. Please… slow down. Value your life more than this," police said.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.