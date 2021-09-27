Colorado dog rescued after 5 days lost in the rocky mountains

A Grand County search and rescue team was able to reunite a dog named Stella with her owner on Sunday after the dog spent five days lost in the mountains in Jackson County.
On September 20, 11 members of the Grand County Search and Rescue team (GCSAR) arrived in Jackson County to help find two hikers and their dog who had lost the trail due to unexpected snow.
The team attempted a helicopter rescue, but ultimately was not able to reach the hikers because of the weather.
They instead hiked 14 miles to locate and rescue the missing hikers. During the rescue, Stella, the dog, got frightened and ran away, according to GSCAR.
"For the safety of subjects and team, it was determined that evacuation to the trailhead was necessary," GSCAR officials said in a post on their website. The team and hikers were forced to leave Stella behind.
A search mission to find Stella began on Saturday with a team of GSCAR volunteers.
Against the odds, they eventually located Stella and gained her trust enough to capture her. She was successfully returned to her owner later that day.
When traveling in Colorado's natural areas, it's important to keep pets on a leash. This will not only prevent an animal from running away, but will also prevent the animal from interfering with wildlife that may be present. It is unclear whether or not Stella was leashed when she escaped, as this detail was not included in the release.
