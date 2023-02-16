Whiskey enthusiasts recently gathered at Louisville's historic Brown Hotel for 'The Whiskey Magazine Awards – America 2023' ceremony and four Colorado distillers won big.
Storm King Distilling Company, located in Montrose, brought home the trophy for 'Best American Whiskey.' It was their 'Side Gig' whiskey expression that snagged the prize, described by Storm King as a "fun little side project."
"A few times a year, we will release a whiskey that is either an experimental mash bill, aged in non-traditional cask sizes, random blends, or something that is completely off the wall. It's supposed to be fun and gives us a chance to play around with flavors," reads the Storm King website about Side Gig.
Also headquartered in Colorado, Breckenridge Distillery won two awards – 'Best American Blended Whiskey' for their high-proof bourbon whiskey and 'Best American Blended Limited Release Whiskey' for their Collectors Art Series.
Found in Colorado Springs, Distillery 291 was awarded in the 'Best American New Make & Young Spirit' category for their Rye Whiskey White Dog bottle.
Boulder's Hogback Distillery also won an award – 'Best American Single Cask Single Malt' for their Wallace Collection expression.
Find the full list of winners here.
Know of another Colorado distillery that should be making headlines? Let us know in the comments.
