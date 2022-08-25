It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August.
Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
The publication noted the warm days and cool evenings as an August perk in the Mile High City, also calling attention to event venues like Coors Field and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, as well as the vibrant dining, shopping, and arts scene found downtown.
Though not addressed in this article, August in Denver also means quick access to the surrounding mountains, with summer being hard to beat in terms of Centennial State outdoor recreation.
Do you think August in Denver is noteworthy enough to be featured on an international list of this scale? Let us know in the comments below.
See the full list of August travel recommendations here.
(5) comments
Estes Park is great, colo springs too
Pretty hard to beat the wonderful summer we've had this year. The Springs is better than Denver except for more options for entertainment -- but then Denver is just over an hour away.
It's hard to get to Durango from London, Warsaw and Nairobi
'Getting to Durango by air is a breeze! The Durango-La Plata County Airport (Airport Code: DRO) is a full-service regional airport with over a dozen daily non-stop flights from Denver International Airport (DEN), Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX), and Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC); daily, seasonal direct flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX); non-daily direct flights from Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS); and convenient connecting flights from over 300 U.S. cities.'
https://www.durango.org/plan/transportation/airports/
Denver isn’t as awesome as what we have on the Western Slope.
