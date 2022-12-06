A couple from Loveland, Colorado appeared on the hit television show Shark Tank earlier this month to make a case for their one-of-a-kind hummingbird viewing invention.
The HummViewer is a visor-type device that you wear on your head, with hummingbird feeders attached to it. John and Joan Creed came up with the idea for it by spending so much time viewing humming birds in their Colorado yard.
"Our shared appreciation for hummingbirds inspired us to design a product that would allow us to get a closer look at them. I worked for weeks planning, measuring, drilling, painting and resizing and after completing my first hummingbird feeder mask, took it to the cabin and it worked," the company's website reads.
The couple initially pitched a 10% share of the company in exchange for $75,000 to the 'sharks', but ultimately took a different deal from the founder of KIND snacks, Daniel Lubetzky. Lubetzky offered $75,000 for a 30% stake and the Creed's accepted.
Check out the HummViewer in action, in the clip below:
My "OMG" reaction was to this video of John that they played while demo'ing the mask. The HummViewer @ViewerHumm is GENIUS. #SharkTank #hummingbirds #birdwatching pic.twitter.com/UmjvleJOnf— Daniel Lubetzky 🇺🇦 (@DanielLubetzky) December 3, 2022
(2) comments
Reminds me of the Styx song - Too Much Time On My Hands!
That is the goofiest, coolest thing I've seen in a while. Love it.
