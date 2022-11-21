A couple from Denver tied the knot at 30,000 feet on Saturday after winning Frontier Airline's one-of-a-kind 'Wedding in the Sky' V.I.P Las Vegas experience, according to a news release from the airline.
As a part of their prize, the couple walked down the aisle on board a Frontier plane while on their way to their official ceremony at Chapel of the Flowers in Las Vegas.
"The flight was full of cheerful celebration! A Frontier pilot, who was not working as a crew member aboard the celebratory flight, officiated over the vows. Unsuspecting passengers were treated to the wedding excitement and complimentary refreshments," according to the release.
A "Wedding in the Sky" is unfortunately not an offer that Frontier has available for purchase.
