According to a press release from Clear Creek County, they're set to test a four-day work week program starting on January 3, 2023. The program applies to many administrative, planning, and other non-emergency services, designed to make working in the county more appealing to job seekers.
"Research shows productivity and employee morale increased in workplaces that switched to a four-day work week. Many other local counties such as Boulder County and Jefferson County have also made the switch, along with Clear Creek School District RE-1 this year. In addition, like many, Clear Creek County is working to be more appealing in the market for job seekers. It is the hope that the schedule shift, and most recently, the increase in pay, will draw more people to the County–all while still meeting the needs of residents," said the county of the change.
The move comes with changes seen in today's employment market where the employees can seem to have more power and a greater number of options.
Following the pandemic, many jobs have shifted to allow more flexibility for employees, including frequent remote work opportunities. By eliminating one of the standard work days, this will help the county compete for employees without relying on increased wages alone.
The trial period of the new work schedule will run until May 12, at which point a permanent change will be considered. Impacted offices and departments include the Assessor's Office, Board of County Commissioners, Clerk & Recorder's Office (elections, motor vehicle, recording divisions), Human Resources, Strategic and Community Planning, County Manager's Office, County Attorney's Office, Treasurer and Public Trustee, and Mapping/Geographic Information System.
The largest population center in Clear Creek County is Idaho Springs, with the county seat being Georgetown.
Would you like to see more Colorado employers offering a shorter work week? Let us know in the comment section.
Montrose City and County offices are 4 days. Seems like I always think of something on a Friday that needs to be done. Could work for outside labor crews, but not always convenient when business offices are closed the extra day.
Are they going to be able to keep up with the demands of their taxpayers' needs? You'll also be eliminating an entire day's work unless you split five days with two crews with say a choice of Monday or Friday off and rotated if needed.
4 day work week 8 hrs day =32hrs pay 4 day work week 10 hrs = 40 hrs pay. I hope it’s not 32 hr.for 40 pay. You will get so many people, mostly dead beats.
