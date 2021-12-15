After multiple semi trucks reportedly flipped on highways in the Colorado Springs area amid incredibly strong winds, the county has put a temporary halt on driving any sort of high-profile vehicle.
This includes semis, tractor trailers, buses, and any other vehicle that is high-profile.
According to the City of Colorado Springs, "high-profile vehicles aren't allowed on the roadways in El Paso County at this time." The city requests that all high-profile vehicles immediately stop moving.
While one tweet from the city states that high-profile vehicles aren't allowed to travel specifically on State Roadways, including I-25, CO 21, US 24, Highway 115, and CO 83, a second tweet makes it sound like this has been expanded to all roads.
Find updates to this situation on the City of Colorado Springs Twitter.
