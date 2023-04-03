Voting is now open for USA Today's 'Best Outdoor Concert Series' award and this year, a Colorado concert series is found among the nominees.
The Sunset Music Series, in Mountain Village, was nominated among 20 of the best concert series in the country. According to their website, the series offers free concerts every Wednesday and some Thursdays during four weeks of the summer.
"Grab some grub from Breen Mesa Farms or La Piazza (just some of the local food vendors at series past), then settle in to listen to some great tunes. Past performers include Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble, The Deer and Chrome Velvet," the nomination reads.
The series is currently in 16th place, according to the USA Today leaderboard. To cast your vote and see what other concert series were nominated, visit USA Today's website.
Sunset Music Series organizers have already confirmed that the series will return in 2023, but the lineup has not yet been announced.
What Colorado concert series are you most looking forward to this summer? Let us know in the comments section!
