Colorado athletic training company Run Infinite is offering an innovative way for athletes and couch-potatoes, alike, to experience some of the state's most difficult trails via virtual reality.
Run Infinite has designed an extensive library of 360 degree virtual reality trails, including several Colorado 14ers.
The purpose is two-fold.
First, Run Infinite wants to give inexperienced recreators the opportunity to experience advanced trails in a safe way. Second, the VR gives hikers the chance to see the trail in full before attempting it. This way, they can have a clear idea of what to expect.
The company also offers a variety of training plans to get adventurers at any skill level prepared for the real thing.
"Our mission is to provide athletes at all stages of their journey with resources that enrich athletic pursuits, educate on sustainable use of trails, and grow an inclusive and encouraging community of athletes," the company's website reads.
For more information visit the Run Infinite website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.