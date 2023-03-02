A recently published Business Insider article took a look at what communities around the country were most affluent, based on which spots had the highest average household income between 2017 and 2021. One place in Colorado made their top-20 list, with the average household income being more than half a million dollars.
The census-designated community of Crisman ranked 15th on their list. Residents of this Boulder County spot have a household income of $502,857 annually. The 163-person community is rated very highly on Niche.com, with an overall 'A' grade. With mostly As and Bs in individual Niche.com categories, the community's only 'D' range score was in the 'diversity' category, where it got scored a D-minus.
The 'most affluent' place on the Business Insider ranking was determined to be Country Life Acres, with an average household income of $617,688.
See the full list here.
