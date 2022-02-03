Popular real estate-related website Realtor.com recently released their list of expected top housing markets for 2022 and one place in Colorado ranked notably high.
According to Realtor.com, Colorado Springs is predicted to be the 14th hottest housing market in the country this year. Year-over-year, the number of home sales is expected to increase by 10.3 percent while the sales price is expected to rise 5.2 percent.
This high ranking for Colorado Springs should come as no surprise, with a local ZIP code – 80916 – having been previously ranked as the hottest ZIP code in the country for 2021, also by Realtor.com. It's also worth noting that Colorado Springs was recently ranked as one of the best places to live in the country by Livability.com.
The recent Realtor.com ranking regarding 'best housing markets of 2022' looked at the country's 100 largest markets, placing the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood market at a near-the-middle rank of 48th. While the sales price in the Mile High City area is expected to increase by 5 percent this year, the number of sales is only expected to tick upward by 6 percent.
The top housing market in the country was deemed to be Salt Lake City, Utah, where an 8.5 percent sales price increase is expected year-over-year, along with a 15.2 percent uptick in number of sales. The Realtor.com report states that a lot of the people moving to Salt Lake City are transplants from places like California and Colorado, seeking more affordable homes, a lower cost of living, and good schools.
The worst housing market during 2022 is expected to be 'Urban Honolulu,' according to Realtor.com, where little to no sales price growth is expected and 3.9 percent fewer sales are anticipated this year compared to 2021.
See the full breakdown here.
