A recent data analysis by SafeWise.com, suggests that Denver was the worst metro city in the United States for package theft in 2021. According to the report, Denver has been on a steady climb up the list since 2019 and surpassed San Francisco for the number one spot last year.
SafeWise used data from the FBI's larceny theft report to account for 50 percent of each city's overall score. They then collected Google Trends data to identify areas with the highest number of searches for "missing package" and "stolen package" to account for the other 50 percent.
The overall results showed that approximately 64.1 percent of Americans were victims of package theft in the last year. If the results are to be believed, that means around 210 million packages were stolen around the country in 2021.
The Denver Police Department offers the following tips to protect yourself from porch pirates:
- Track your package so you can arrange to be home when it arrives and be sure that it requires a signature.
- Have it sent to your place of work or the home of a family or friend who is more likely to be home.
- Have the shipping company hold your package and arrange to pick it up at a sorting facility.
- Have it shipped to a self-service locker, so that you can pick the package up at your own convenience.
