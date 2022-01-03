According to City of Louisville officials, crews are working around the clock to restore drinking water in their Colorado city as quickly as possible following a devastating wildfire that passed through the area.
Following the brunt of the blaze, which destroyed 991 structures in total, residents were instructed to boil water, as water coming from their pipes should be considered dangerous to drink. The initial boil order was published on December 30, with the city clarifying that the order is likely to last until Sunday, January 9.
During the fight against the Marshall Fire, water distribution operations were changed in Louisville. As a result, non-potable water must be flushed from the system before water flowing through drinking water pipes is safe for consumption and other water-based tasks.
A press release from the city indicates that water in more than 120 miles of pipes will be discharged from fire hydrants over the course of six to eight days. As this non-potable water flows down streets, ice may form if cold temperatures are present.
An article from 9NEWS also reports that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment indicated that a loss of pressure that can occur during the fight against a fire can allow disease-causing organisms to enter the water system, thus another reason flushing is important.
While water continues to flow through pipes in the area, residents should not use this water for anything that ultimately ends with their mouth without boiling it first. This includes drinking, food preparation, washing dishes, making ice, and brushing teeth, among other things. See a more inclusive list of potentially dangerous activities here.
Water sites with free water distribution are available at the Louisville Public Library and the Louisville Recreation and Senior Center. This water will be available daily until water is restored. Details can be found here.
