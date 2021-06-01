Denver Colorado skyline. Photo Credit: Starcevic (iStock).

Denver Colorado skyline. Photo Credit: Starcevic (iStock).

 Starcevic

Denver is looking beautifully green after receiving triple the amount of rain as the notoriously wet city of Seattle did in May.

Denver officially ended the month of May with 3.65 inches of rain while Seattle received 1.12 inches of rain and Portland got 0.58 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Not only did Denver more than triple Seattle's May rainfall, it got more than both West Coast cities combined.

So far this year, Denver has soaked up 10.49 inches of rain from January to May. The five-month period is the 9th wettest on record and the most since 1983, putting 2021 on track to be among the wettest years. The South Platte River Basin is currently at 134 percent of the to-date snow water equivalent median, while Colorado is at 71 percent of the median statewide.

"Thanks for loaning us your weather. The rain was nice and green is a lovely color!" tweeted the National Weather Service of Boulder. "But we get lost when we can't see the mountains! You can take it back now."

A warming trend is expected in Denver this week, with highs climbing back into the mid-to-high 80s. Several days of sunshine should occur mid-week.

Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Before hitting trail, make sure to always check forecast. 

Breanna Sneeringer writes about news, adventure, and more for OutThere Colorado as a Digital Content Producer. She is an avid adventure seeker and wildflower enthusiast. Breanna joined OutThere Colorado in September 2018.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.