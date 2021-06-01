Denver is looking beautifully green after receiving triple the amount of rain as the notoriously wet city of Seattle did in May.
Denver officially ended the month of May with 3.65 inches of rain while Seattle received 1.12 inches of rain and Portland got 0.58 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Not only did Denver more than triple Seattle's May rainfall, it got more than both West Coast cities combined.
Hey @NWSSeattle @NWSPortland,— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 31, 2021
Thanks for loaning us your weather. The rain was nice and green is a lovely color!
But we get lost when we can't see the mountains! 🙂
You can take it back now. Thanks!
May rainfall:
Denver 3.65"
Seattle 1.12"
Portland 0.58"#cowx #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/IsNhVNwGl8
So far this year, Denver has soaked up 10.49 inches of rain from January to May. The five-month period is the 9th wettest on record and the most since 1983, putting 2021 on track to be among the wettest years. The South Platte River Basin is currently at 134 percent of the to-date snow water equivalent median, while Colorado is at 71 percent of the median statewide.
Total rainfall for the January to May period at Denver was 10.49". This is the 9th wettest on record and the most since 1983. #cowx pic.twitter.com/XEWhZJVwsL— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 1, 2021
"Thanks for loaning us your weather. The rain was nice and green is a lovely color!" tweeted the National Weather Service of Boulder. "But we get lost when we can't see the mountains! You can take it back now."
A warming trend is expected in Denver this week, with highs climbing back into the mid-to-high 80s. Several days of sunshine should occur mid-week.
The next 7 days will see a warming trend for both the Denver metro and higher elevations. Tuesday will see chances for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chances for thunderstorms return Friday through the weekend. #COwx pic.twitter.com/ZuXzy9yCwh— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 1, 2021
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change. Before hitting trail, make sure to always check forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.