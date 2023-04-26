According to the National Weather Service, Pueblo got 1.4 inches of precipitation on April 25 – absolutely crushing a previous daily rainfall record of 0.68 inches set on April 25, 1890.
An update the following morning noted that Pueblo has gotten 1.84 inches of total precipitation throughout the full storm as of 8:30 AM on April 26, with rain still falling.
This rain comes as part of a major storm that has moved through Colorado over the last 24 hours that's brought quite a bit of precipitation – in the form of rain, snow, and hail.
The forecast noted rain would continue through Wednesday morning in the Pueblo area and southeast Colorado, with flash flooding being a concern. Small creeks and river banks could be cause for concern and should be avoided.
