A recent data analysis released by Schoolaroo sought to determine which American cities were among the best places to raise a family. Considering factors falling into seven categories – safety, health, finance, education, recreation, quality of life, and home atmosphere – the website compared 151 American cities, assigning an overall rank to each.
While it's worth noting that cities of Colorado Springs and Aurora ranked among the better half of American spots, 26th and 68th, respectively, the most shocking takeaway as it relates to Colorado is the city the was ranked in dead last.
Though locals may be quick to argue with its spot in 151st place, Denver was ranked as the worst city in America to raise a family. While some cities performed worse than Denver in specific categories, the Mile High City performed the worst across the board.
The city ranked poorly when it came to the 'leisure' category, which considered factors like number of restaurants, museums, and recreation areas. It also performed poorly in categories of 'local healthcare' and 'home atmosphere'. In terms of 'home atmosphere', Denver ranked 149th of 151 spots, with this category including factors like alcoholism and divorce rates.
Nationally, the three best spots to raise a family were determined to be Yonkers (NY), Warwick (RI), and Charleston (WV). Behind Denver, Santa Ana (CA) was ranked 150th and Minneapolis (MN) was ranked 149th.
Do you think Denver is actually that bad of a place to raise a family? Let us know in the comments.
Find the full report here.
If CO Springs and Aurora are in top half I guess they must award points for mass shootings.
No argument from me as I agree with Denver being the worst place to raise a family. Homelessness has exploded. Crime and numbers of illegal aliens has exploded. Cost of housing in Denver is 140% of the national average. University of Denver ranks 80th. The only bright side are a couple of the high schools are ranked high. But why is Denver like this? Because you get what you vote for people.
We all must endeavour to separate fact from truth. All the authors of the data analysis have shown is that their methods rely more on truth than facts. Every city in the study is the best and worst in one area or another. Data can be presented in whatever way suits the presenters agenda, facts be damned.
I'd read for years that Modesto, CA was the car theft capital of the nation. But when I took a job with Gallo Wines and lived there for seven years I hardly heard about it. Blown way out of proportion and it turned out to be a good town to live in. Every town in America has it's share of problems these days, red or blue doesn't matter.
