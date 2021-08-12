Based on criteria like number of supermarkets per capita, hiker friendliness, and the percentage of residents that went jogging in the past year, Lawn Love released a list of cities most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse. They considered the 200 largest cities and a single spot in Colorado made the top ten.
Fort Collins was ranked as the 8th most likely city to survive a zombie apocalypse, thanks to a great public health ranking (7th) and a high infrastructure ranking of 20th. The city did, however, rank low in vulnerability (125th), with this category looking at natural hazards, number of military bases, and hospitals per capita.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Lakewood was ranked 32nd overall, Colorado Springs was ranked 47th (with a good 'vulnerability' ranking of 14th, likely thanks to the many local military basis), Thornton ranked 78th, Aurora ranked 112th, and Denver ranked 115th. The Mile High City was brought down by a low vulnerability ranking (130th) and a low supplies ranking of 138th, with this ranking built on criteria that includes number of supermarkets, hardware stores, pharmacies, and shopping centers per capita.
Nationally, the top spot to be during a zombie apocalypse was deemed to be Huntington Beach, California and the worst spot was Laredo, Texas.
See the full list and methodology here.
If you're looking for places to go to survive a zombie apocalypse, check out this list of great Colorado spots.
