A recent analysis conducted by Lawn Love found that Denver is one of the worst places for a layover in the country.
Considering 15 different factors, including data related to flight reliability, attraction accessibility from the airport, and affordability, the analysis ranked Denver as the 6th worst place for a layover among the country's 56 largest cities.
One data point that brought Denver down was the number of delayed departures, which was ranked as the 5th worst in the nation. Denver also ranked poorly when it came to 'distance from airport to city center,' ranking as the 2nd farthest, behind only Fort Worth, Texas – the city that ranked worst overall.
Thanks to being far away from local attractions that might be found in the city center, Denver performed the worst in a data category dubbed the 'getting around' rank, which also considered ride share options and the city's 'walk score.' Denver ranked the highest in the 'things to do' category of data points at 21st – granted, what's the point of having a high 'things to do' score if those things to do aren't accessible.
Aside from delays and lack of city accessibility, the affordability of Denver also ranked poorly, 41st of the 56 cities.
Denver's overall ranking as the 6th worst spot for layovers nationwide seems to be justified in the data, but does this data reflect reality?
As someone who has traveled through Denver International Airport frequently, though not typically on a layover, this writer would have to agree with the poor score – at least in one major category that determines how fun a layover can be.
The distance from local attractions is an undeniable pain point when it comes to enjoying a layover at Denver International Airport. Getting to the city of Denver from Denver International Airport would likely mean an hour or so of hassle each way (downtown Denver is about 25 miles away). Getting to the mountains Colorado is known for? Forget about it unless you've got an entire day.
The delays can be a major pain, too, especially if you're on a strict travel timeline.
Does Denver International Airport deserve hate? I don't think so. The airport is fine, offering flights to a ton of places around the world. But is Denver a great spot for layover? No, not unless you're planning to catch up on sleep in an airport chair between flights.
According to the data analysis, the best spot for a layover is Portland and the worst spot is Fort Worth. See the full breakdown here.
(1) comment
I have flown in and out of Portland, and changed planes, dozens of times and it is NOT the best in the country.
Can't imagine that people don;t want to change flights at DIA, after all we have that multi millions dollar multi colored snow fence that frequently doesn't operate. I'd think that people on the coasts would deliberately book stops in Denver to see it.
And, "hate" - did the study really use that word?? Sad if it did. Not a word that should be used lightly.
