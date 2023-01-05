It's no secret that Coloradans both love their dogs and love being outdoors, making it no surprise that two Colorado cities were ranked very high on LawnStarter.com's 2023 list of best cities to walk a dog.
Ranking 2nd of 200 ranked cities was Colorado Springs, leading the country in metrics related to the 'access' category. This included three factors: number of dog-friendly trails, total mileage of dog-friendly trails, and average length of dog friendly trails. Given that the city is so close to the foothills of Pikes Peak and filled with many great city parks, locals are sure to agree with the high rank.
Colorado Springs also had a high rank of 24th in the professional dog walking category of metrics, which was based on number of dog walkers per 100,000 residents and the average wage for a dog walker.
It's worth noting that Olympic City, USA did rank a low 151st in terms of safety, which considered local crime and pedestrian fatalities. That being said, those headed to the city's mountainous trails are typically headed to areas where less crime occurs while also negating the risk of being struck by a vehicle.
Another Colorado spot that ranked high among America's 'best dog walking' cities was Fort Collins, which ranked the highest in the 'professional walking' category of metrics – 8th nationwide. Overall, the city ranked 35th.
Several other Colorado cities were included in the ranking. Denver ranked 84th, Lakewood ranked 150th, Aurora ranked 160th, and Thornton ranked 176th.
The top spot for dog walking nationwide was determined to be San Francisco, California, while the worst spot was Jackson, Mississippi.
See the full list here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.