A ranking that comes as no surprise, as Colorado is well-known as a beer-loving and beer-drinking state, Denver has been dubbed one of the best places for beer in America.
A recent analysis from Move.org ranked Denver as the second best U.S. city for 'beer lovers.' The Mile High City's beer scene is booming, with 91 breweries for its 735,538 residents. If you do the math, that's about 12.37 breweries per 100,000 residents.
Wynkoop Brewing Company, one of the state's oldest brewpubs, can be found in Denver.
Improper City is another great spot for beer, found in Denver's RiNo District. Improper City has a spacious 12,000-square foot patio with outdoor lawn games and rotating crafts beers and food trucks, which is great for dog owners.
Two other cities in Colorado made the list.
Colorado Springs ranked 19th, with 27 breweries and over 432,000 residents. Nestled in the Pikes Peak region, the city is known for its collection of microbreweries, such as the one found in a renovated former elementary school – Bristol Brewing Company.
Aurora also made the list, ranking in 56th place thanks to having only 10 breweries for more than 387,000 people. Popular spots here include Dry Dock Brewing Co., Launch Pad Brewery, Cheluna Brewing Company, and Two22 Brew.
Portland, Oregon was dubbed the top city for beer lovers in America. While Denver may have more breweries than any other city in the nation, Portland has more breweries per capita, taking the top spot.
What's your favorite brewery in the Denver-metro area? Let us know in the comments section below.
