Colorado might not be known for its own type of barbecue, but that doesn't mean great barbecue spots can't be found around the state.
Considering factors like the number of local barbecue-related award winners and barbecue spots per capita, LawnStarter ranked the barbecue scene in the country's 199 largest cities. Denver ranked the highest among cities in the Centennial State, ranking 13th, boosted by its score in the 'barbecue-related events' category.
According to Yelp, a few of the top barbecue spots in Denver include Kitchen Table, Ragin' Hog BBQ, Smokin' Yards BBQ, Owlbear Barbecue, and Roaming Buffalo BBQ.
Other Colorado cities were also ranked on the list, though none close to Denver. Fort Collins ranked 50th, Aurora ranked 60th, Colorado Springs ranked 71st, Thornton ranked 170th, and Lakewood ranked 190th.
Topping the list was Kansas City, Missouri.
See the full list and read more about the ranking methodology here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.