According to a recent data analysis, one Colorado city has some serious bragging rights when it comes to their coffee scene.
On September 21, WalletHub published a report related to which American cities were 'best for coffee lovers.' The company took a look at the 100 largest cities across 12 key indicators of 'coffee lover-friendliness,' including metrics like price per cappuccino, share of adult coffee drinks, and number of coffee shops with free Wi-Fi per capita.
Denver ranked the highest in Colorado, snagging 10th place nationwide. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs was ranked 44th and Aurora was ranked 67th. Contributing to its poor ranking, Aurora ranked 99th when it came to the average price of a cappuccino, three times more expensive than the cheapest average cappuccinos, which are found in Hialeah, Florida.
The best place for coffee nationwide was determined to be San Francisco, followed by Seattle. Detroit was determined to be the worst.
See the full analysis and methodology here.
Looking for a few spots to get coffee in Denver? The top five recommended places on Yelp include Crema Coffee House, Rivers and Roads Coffee, Blue Sparrow Coffee, Thump Coffee, and Doppio Coffee.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Your coffee article was an example of a meaningless, subjective analysis based on fluff and conjecture. Is that the best of the news you see fit to report?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.