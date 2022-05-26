It's always nice to go on vacation and come back without having to worry about all the money you've blown while being away. Thankfully, there are plenty of spots around the country that are worth checking out that might not break the bank. US News and World Report recently released their list of the country's 'best cheap vacation spots' and one place in Colorado made the cut.
US News and World Report has dubbed Colorado Springs as the 14th best place to find a cheap vacation in the United States. The publication noted the number of free attractions in the area, including Garden of the Gods and North Cheyenne Cañon Park.
While many will be quick to point out that the cost of living in Colorado Springs continues to tick upward, it does seem to remain cheaper than most touristy towns and larger cities around the country. Getting around town remains relatively easy and cheaper, but great dining options can still be found. Aside from natural attractions that are free, the city also hosts a number of events and art walks that don't cost a dime, as well.
The 'best cheap vacation' nationwide was determined to be the Grand Canyon.
See the full list of the top 20 picks here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.