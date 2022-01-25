Aerial View of Colorado Springs at Dusk

A look at downtown Colorado Springs. Photo Credit: Jacob Boomsma (iStock).

Tucked beneath one of the country's tallest mountains and home to a vibrant outdoor recreation scene, it's easy to see why Colorado Springs was recently ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.

Near the end of 2021, Livability.com released their list of the 'best 100 places to live' in the country and Colorado Springs broke into the top 10, snagging the 9th place spot.

The city's 'local amenities' score was a driving factor in the noteworthy rank, as were factors like remote readiness, education, housing, and the local economy.

Garden of the Gods, Colorado Springs, Colorado Photo Credit: Sean Pavone (iStock).

Located roughly an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs has long been a city on the rise, expected to overtake Denver in population within decades. Major projects in recent years have continued to build out the infrastructure and living options between the two cities, with Colorado Springs growing in every direction but west.

Soaring Adventures Broadmoor (Photo) Credit Stephen Martin (copy)

Spencer McKee walks across a portion of The Broadmoor's Soaring Adventures Zipline Course, recently rated as one of the top attractions in the country. The course is found in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Not only do natural attractions like the Garden of the Gods, North Cheyenne Cañon, and the Manitou Incline continue to offer great local recreation options, a new downtown stadium and Olympic museum plaza show that the city is committed to developing its local scene.

This image captures a Switchbacks game at the new stadium in downtown Colorado Springs. Pikes Peak can be seen in the backdrop. Photo Credit: Christian Murdock; The Colorado Springs Gazette.

Those in the real estate market also seem to be noticing that a bright future is likely ahead for Colorado Springs, with home prices in the area expected to increase at a double-digit rate this year. The area is also home to the 'hottest' ZIP code on the market, according to Realtor.com – 80916, found on the city's southeast side.

Written as a local resident (and perhaps someone who is a bit biased), it's not surprising that Colorado Springs is once again getting some positive press on a national scale. A growing city where outdoor recreation enthusiasts have countless options at their fingertips, there are plenty of reasons to love Colorado Springs.

*Aurora, Colorado also made Livability's list of best places to live, ranking 36th.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

dvohs
dvohs

Sure until there are so many people living here that the place is ruined.

