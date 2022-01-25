Tucked beneath one of the country's tallest mountains and home to a vibrant outdoor recreation scene, it's easy to see why Colorado Springs was recently ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States.
Near the end of 2021, Livability.com released their list of the 'best 100 places to live' in the country and Colorado Springs broke into the top 10, snagging the 9th place spot.
The city's 'local amenities' score was a driving factor in the noteworthy rank, as were factors like remote readiness, education, housing, and the local economy.
Located roughly an hour south of Denver, Colorado Springs has long been a city on the rise, expected to overtake Denver in population within decades. Major projects in recent years have continued to build out the infrastructure and living options between the two cities, with Colorado Springs growing in every direction but west.
Not only do natural attractions like the Garden of the Gods, North Cheyenne Cañon, and the Manitou Incline continue to offer great local recreation options, a new downtown stadium and Olympic museum plaza show that the city is committed to developing its local scene.
Those in the real estate market also seem to be noticing that a bright future is likely ahead for Colorado Springs, with home prices in the area expected to increase at a double-digit rate this year. The area is also home to the 'hottest' ZIP code on the market, according to Realtor.com – 80916, found on the city's southeast side.
Written as a local resident (and perhaps someone who is a bit biased), it's not surprising that Colorado Springs is once again getting some positive press on a national scale. A growing city where outdoor recreation enthusiasts have countless options at their fingertips, there are plenty of reasons to love Colorado Springs.
*Aurora, Colorado also made Livability's list of best places to live, ranking 36th.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Sure until there are so many people living here that the place is ruined.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.