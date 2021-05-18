Looking to have a great vacation on a budget? US News and World Report has dubbed one Colorado city as the perfect spot to kick back and relax, while saving some cash.
Found where the plains meet the mountains, Colorado Springs was recently ranked 7th on US News and World Report's 2021 'best cheap vacations in the US' list. The publication cited the many free local attractions, including natural destinations like the Garden of the Gods and North Cheyenne Cañon Park. The Manitou Incline is also a free attraction that is very popular among tourists – though beware, this trail is strenuous and can trigger severe altitude sickness.
The publication also cited the art spread around town, which can be seen on a self-guided tour.
Offering a city experience without the hustle and bustle (and high prices) found many other places, Colorado Springs is the perfect place to visit for those looking for an outdoor recreation-focused vacation on a budget.
Topping the list was the Grand Canyon, followed by Glacier National Park. See the full list here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.