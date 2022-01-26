Not long after being ranked as the 9th best place to live in the country, Colorado Springs snagged a top spot on Livability.com's list of 'best cities to walk a dog' in 2022.
Much like the 'best places to live' list, Colorado Springs also ranked 9th nationally on Livability's 'best cities to walk your dog in 2022' list. The city was compared to 173 other cities across criteria that fell into four categories – walkability rank, environment rank, services rank, and safety rank.
While Colorado Springs performed poorly when it came to overall walkability, ranking 119th in that specific category, the city ranked 4th when it come to environment and 17th when it came to dog walking services. Colorado Springs even ranked 3rd in the metric specific to number of local dog-friendly trails.
To dog owners in Colorado Springs, the high overall ranking of 9th place likely comes with no surprise. Colorado Springs is home to many trails and some of the best off-leash spaces in the country. There's also a number of restaurants and bars that have been designed with dog-friendliness in mind.
Other places in Colorado were also considered, with Denver ranked 31st on the list, Fort Collins ranked 43rd, Aurora ranked 113th, and Lakewood ranked 153rd.
The best place to walk a dog in 2022 was deemed to be Portland, Oregon, with the worst place to walk a dog being Jackson Mississippi. See the full list here.
