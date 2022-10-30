In the spirit of spooky season, lawn care website Lawn Love took at look at what cities around the country would give a resident the best chance of surviving a zombie apocalypse and several spots in Colorado fared fairly well. The website compared 200 cities around the United States, basing their rankings on 26 different criteria, including health of the local population, access to hunting gear, and availability of emergency bunker-style living space, with two Colorado spots landing in the top 20.
Colorado Springs performed the best in the state, ranking 5th nationwide. The city ranked 3rd in terms of its 'vulnerability' ranking, which included criteria like lack of physical inactivity, population density, and hospitals per capita. It also ranked well in the 'protection' ranking – 11th – which was based on factors such as number of outdoor gear stores and hunting supply shops.
Colorado Springs' high ranking is no surprise considering how interested the local population is in both physical fitness and in obtaining survival skills. Outdoorsy and athletic Colorado Springsians are practically training for a zombie apocalypse without even realizing it.
Also ranking high was Fort Collins – 13th overall. While this city ranked well in protection factors, 21st, it also ranked 27th in the 'hideouts' category, which considered off-grid lifestyle friendliness and the number of homes with amenities that would allow long stays. This was just two spots below Colorado Springs' ranking of 25th in the same category of criteria.
Elsewhere in Colorado, Lakewood ranked 36th overall, Denver ranked 62nd, Aurora ranked 71st, and Thornton ranked 121st.
The top ranking spot nationwide was Orlando and the bottom four spots were all in Nevada.
Frankly, it's not shocking that Colorado did relatively well in this ranking. Whether residents are planning to escape the zombie apocalypse deep in the mountains or in the vast openness of the Eastern Plains, the Centennial State seems to give residents a fair chance of survival. Let's just hope the zombies aren't the fast ones from 28 Days Later and I think we'll do fine.
See the full data analysis and methodology here and find my recommendations on where to wait out the zombie apocalypse here.
