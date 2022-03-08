Looking for a fresh start?
Longmont, Colorado is reportedly one of the best places to move if you want to 'start over,' according to a new ranking from Livability.com.
"Located about an hour outside of Denver, Longmont is a small city that feels like a small town. The sense of community is palpable because the people who live here are proud to live here," the report read.
The website determined that factors related to a fresh start may include a career change, a spiritual reinvention, a new community, or artistic inspiration.
"With a walkable downtown stocked with local businesses (including a great beer scene!) and friendly faces, living in Longmont is a fun and social experience. And with a cost of living lower than many cities in the Denver area, the lifestyle here feels more laid back and accessible," the website said.
Longmont is also known as hub for craft breweries, including Left Hand Brewing Company, 300 Suns Brewing, and Grossen Bart Brewery.
Livability.com ultimately ranked Cleveland, Ohio as the best city in the U.S. for starting over, citing plentiful opportunities for professional growth.
Find the full list here.
