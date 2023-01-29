The city of Dacono, which is located in Weld County, has issued a temporary 'water bottle notice' for the Eagle Meadow subdivision while crews investigate a mysterious odor that may be affecting the area's water.
Officials from Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR) first reported that they were investigating an unusual smell at the intersection of York Street and Eagle Meadow Drive, at around 3:40 PM on Friday. Officials have not described the smell, or shared what might be causing it.
The city issued the water bottle notice at 1:30 PM on Saturday, in an 'overabundance of caution".
"Mountain View Fire Rescue is testing air quality at homes in the neighborhood, and state and county health departments are taking water samples and are testing this weekend. The City of Dacono is working with experts to determine if there are any abnormal substances in the water," a statement from the city reads.
Residents in the Eagle Meadows area are invited to pick up a free case of bottled water from MVFR Station #7 on 161 Perry Lane, Dacono, CO 80514.
"At this point, there is no confirmation of a contaminant in the water system; this notice is entirely precautionary," the statement reads.
At 3:10 PM on Saturday, it was announced that no air quality issues were identified. The investigation is ongoing as of the time this article is published.
"Please notify 911 if you or anyone in your household is feeling ill. We will continue to update the situation as needed," officials from Mountain View Fire Rescue said.
