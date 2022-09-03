Colorado Springs city officials are looking for local artists to paint the city's storm drains, according to a recent announcement. Artists are encouraged to submit designs that send a message about the importance of storm drain systems and their role in drinking water.
"Our goal is to educate the public that pollutants that go into storm drains flow untreated into our creeks. We’re looking for art that paints a picture of how important it is to keep our creeks clean," the city's website reads.
"Local artists are invited to create graphic or illustrated designs that reflect the themes “Keep It Clean We’re All Downstream” or “Only Rain Down the Drain.” Designs will be reviewed and selected by the Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise. The size of the drain inlets varies at each location and have different dimensions and restrictions," it says.
Find examples of storm drain art in the video, provided by Colorado Springs officials, below:
For more information visit the city's website, here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
So someone un-confuse us please? We thought Old Colorado City was the one near Manitou Springs and that Colorado City is the one down off I-25 going into Rye! But the other night on TV it was said the other way around on one station!
I used to go to the one down south by Rye for a Reading Book Club, and even some of them refer to themselves as Old Colorado City! So which is which please? Thank you, Jess
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.