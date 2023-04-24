The City of Boulder has recently purchased an electric fire engine to help the community meet its climate and occupational safety goals, according to a news release from the city.
The engine is the first electric vehicle of its kind in Colorado, officials reported.
"The RTX is considered a Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV), meaning it has an all-electric drivetrain and pump with a diesel energy backup system. This new technology will allow the city to fight fires while safeguarding air quality and reducing climate-warming emissions," the release said.
According to officials, the engine was also designed with the goal of increasing occupational safety for firefighters. Features created to better support firefighting teams include all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering, reduced exposure to carcinogenic fumes, and more comfortable cab space.
“This is a tremendous step forward for our community and yet another example of Boulder’s leadership in addressing climate change,” said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde in the release.
“We’re proud to be an early adopter of new technology that makes emergency response both safer and environmentally friendly. The collaboration among departments – Fire-Rescue, Fleet & Facilities, and Climate Initiatives – has been exceptional and is an example of how we can address today’s challenges when we work together.”
The engine cost the city an estimated $1.78 million.
