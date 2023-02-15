Mardi Gras celebrations in the French Quarter of New Orleans. Photo: Joel Carillet (iStock).

Mardi Gras celebrations are closing in fast and according to a recent data analysis conducted by LawnLove, one of the worst places in the country to celebrate is located in Colorado.

After considering eight metrics across four categories, including 'entertainment', 'food', 'party supplies' and 'community interest', Thornton was determined to be the worst place in the country for Mardi Gras celebrations of 200 cities analyzed. The city ranked poorly across all related categories, in dead last when it came to the 'party supply' category. In terms of community interest, the city ranked 179th of 200.

Elsewhere in Colorado, Denver ranked 33rd overall, Colorado Springs ranked 79th, Fort Collins ranked 133rd, Lakewood ranked 154th, and Aurora ranked 156th.

The highest ranking spot nationwide was obviously New Orleans, followed by New York City and Las Vegas.

Looking for a place to celebrate Mardi Gras in Colorado? Here's a list of 5 celebrations.

See the full ranking of 'best Mardi Gras cities' here.

